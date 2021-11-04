SpaceX’s launch has been postponed until next week due to bad weather and a medical issue with an astronaut.

According to the Associated Press, SpaceX’s next launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, has been postponed for another week.

The SpaceX Crew-3 has been delayed for two reasons, according to NASA. One of the astronauts has been diagnosed with a “minor medical condition,” according to a statement. The crew member has not been recognized by the agency, but it is expected to be fine by November 8. Another reason is the weather.

“We want to move forward on the plan with the best chance of mission assurance and crew safety,” NASA commercial crew program manager Steve Stich said.

The US-German team was set to go into space last weekend, but the launch was postponed due to bad weather.

NASA is deciding whether or not the astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) should return before the next crew arrives. Since April, astronauts have been stationed on the International Space Station.

The earliest the astronauts in space might return in their SpaceX spacecraft is Sunday, delaying the next crew flight even more.

NASA managers are also calculating how many days will be required between the two occurrences.

The amount of time a SpaceX spacecraft can stay in orbit before its systems fail is also taken into account. The company’s Dragon capsules are supposed to stay aloft for 210 days; the one up there now is on day 195. According to NASA, additional analysis could prolong the allowable amount of time.

The station will be manned by an American and two Russians if the four astronauts return first.

According to Washington Newsday, mission commander Raja Chari and specialists Kayla Barron and Matthias Maurer will be making their first spaceflight with Crew-3. Pilot Tom Marshburn, the mission’s fourth astronaut, has spent more than 146 days in space and done over five hours of spacewalking.