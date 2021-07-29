SP Energy Networks is assisting Liverpool in making the transition to a greener future.

Liverpool’s vision for the future is for it to be greener and cleaner, with a goal of being carbon neutral by 2040.

More electric cars will replace gasoline-powered cars in the future, and the majority of residences will be powered only by electricity.

For a city with a proud industrial past, it’s an eco-revolution. SP Energy Networks is one company that is assisting in the advancement of these improvements.

proud category and main sponsor of the – has been supplying power to roughly 550,000 homes and companies in the region for almost a quarter of a century.

As the network provider’s Merseyside district manager, Tom Walsh, explains, it’s now driving the Liverpool region forward towards Net Zero emissions targets through a series of innovative investment projects: “We’ve a proud history in the Liverpool City Region, with our network infrastructure helping to power homes and businesses across the area for many years.”

“We’re now building that energy infrastructure to help everyone live in a cleaner, greener future and to achieve the goal of achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2040.

“As a company, we recently released our draft, which outlines £1.65 billion in investment throughout Merseyside, Cheshire, North Wales, and North Shropshire in order to prepare for an electric future. The effort will aid with the spread of low-carbon technology, allowing over 300,000 electric vehicles and 160,000 household heat pumps to be connected.

“The work we’re doing now will ensure that our network is ready for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, heating, and other low- and zero-carbon energy solutions.”

SP Energy Networks has been investing in the area to support the communities in which it operates, and has a number of projects in the works or underway.

For the first time, transportation and energy network planning will be combined to generate an overarching picture of where electric vehicle (EV) charging points will be needed and where the electrical grid can best accommodate them.

The Charge Project, which is underway across Merseyside and is expected to be completed in December 2022, will aid the UK’s transition to electrified transportation. It will help accelerate by combining transportation and energy planning. “The summary has come to an end.”