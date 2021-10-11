Southwest’s Top Airline Quality Ranking May Be Affected by a Wave of Flight Cancellations.

The Airline Quality Rating (AQR) named Southwest Airlines the best airline for 2021, but a wave of flight delays over the weekend could threaten its position.

According to Southwest, thousands of flights were canceled over the weekend, with hundreds more canceled Monday owing to air traffic control concerns and bad weather in Florida.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association blamed the cancellations and delays on inadequate planning and a schedule that does not allow for recovery when things go wrong.

According to The Washington Newsday, Daniel Burnham, a senior product operations specialist with Scott’s Cheap Flights, the airline’s AQR could be lower as a result of the delays, but he worries how it will affect the firm overall.

“I’m not sure if lower rankings will have a long-term reputation impact on Southwest,” he said, “given that few people pay attention to these indices and instead make travel decisions based on price and convenience.”

“Southwest has been a market leader in terms of low complaint rates to the US Department of Transportation,” Burnham explained. “As a result, they have a good amount of leeway in the AQR rankings for their complaint and on-time performance figures to decrease for a single month.”

He advised Southwest to focus on rehiring employees across the board to meet rising consumer demand for domestic travel.

He added, “Increasing system slack will enable them better manage erratic operations during high holiday travel seasons.”

The AQR evaluates airlines based on customer complaints, mishandled baggage, rejected boardings, and flight on-time performance. According to the 2021 report, being on time has the most weight in the algorithm.

Burnham pointed out that the model does not consider canceled flights as a measure.

According to the research, Southwest rated near the top in terms of on-time flights, just trailing Hawaiian Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Alaska Airlines.

Over the weekend, no other airline reported significant delays. According to FlightAware, a website that analyzes commercial flights, Delta Air Lines had only three cancellations and American Airlines had 167 delays on Sunday, when 1,124 Southwest planes—30 percent of its overall operation—were delayed.

SWAPA denied reports that the cancellations were caused by sickouts protesting the airline’s immunization requirements on Sunday.

“We’re covered by the RLA. This is a condensed version of the information.