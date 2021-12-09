Southwest says it will generate a profit in the fourth quarter after a $135 million loss the previous quarter.

After a $135 million adjusted loss in the previous quarter, Southwest Airlines plans to return to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2021 and following year. The Dallas-based corporation voiced optimism about the COVID-19 pandemic’s comeback, claiming that the appearance of the Omicron strain had had no impact on its bookings.

According to corporate executives, strong travel demand over the Thanksgiving holiday and better-than-expected leisure travel bookings into December have strengthened the bullish expectations.

While sales in the fourth quarter is expected to dip between 10 and 15% below the same period in 2019, the business claims that this is an improvement over early forecasts of revenue falling between 15 and 25% below 2019 levels.

Although the airline, which is the fourth-largest in the country by sales, made a profit in the third quarter, the gains were owing to federal pandemic subsidies.

During a New York investment event, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly told analysts, “With any luck, last quarter was our final losing quarter.”

According to USA Today, one method the corporation plans to improve revenue is by adding a fourth type of “fare product” to its present offers midway through 2022.

Southwest Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Watterson said the new option would be above its lowest-priced fare class and offer features for which “customers will happily pay a little bit more.”

Southwest said it plans to restore dividends and maybe resume stock repurchases in 2023. In exchange for receiving government assistance, American airlines are forbidden from purchasing back stock until September 2022.

With a new credit-card contract with JPMorgan Chase, executives sketched forth a five-year plan to increase income by capturing more corporate travel and adding the new pricing level.

To keep up with increased costs, Southwest has to increase income. Because of the personnel shortage, the corporation has increased compensation for some positions and is negotiating new contracts with unions for pilots and flight attendants. Southwest anticipates spending $1 billion to $2.5 billion per year between 2023 and 2026 to replace its fleet with hundreds of new Boeing 737 Max planes.

