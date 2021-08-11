Southwest is unsure if it will be able to turn a third-quarter profit without the help of the federal government.

Southwest Airlines is in financial trouble as a result of the highly contagious Delta variety that has caused a global outbreak of COVID-19 infections, the firm stated Wednesday in a request for federal assistance.

Due to the negative prognosis for travel, the airline no longer expects to make a profit in the third quarter. Southwest CEO Gary Kelly announced in June that the company had achieved a milestone by turning a profit without government pandemic relief, and this news comes just a few weeks later.

Southwest noted that, while it turned a profit in July, the epidemic is a barrier to travel, making it doubtful that the airline will turn a profit in the third quarter without federal assistance to cover employment costs.

Southwest is the second U.S. airline to temper expectations as a result of the Delta variation. Frontier Airlines, a smaller bargain carrier, said the virus had caused bookings to drop more than they usually do as the summer draws to a close.

Other airlines may cut their revenue predictions, according to Savanthi Syth, an aviation analyst for Raymond James, but not until early September.

United Airlines said this week that it will require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, demonstrating the impact of the viral outbreak on travel. Hawaiian Airlines followed suit on Monday, and Frontier will force employees who haven’t been vaccinated to undergo “regular” viral testing.

Southwest, on the other hand, has resisted making immunizations a requirement. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have also maintained their current policy of encouraging but not compelling employees to receive the vaccines.

United CEO Scott Kirby was set to participate in an online discussion with President Joe Biden on Wednesday, with the goal of persuading more businesses to demand vaccines for their employees.

Southwest stated in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that last-minute bookings have decreased while cancellations have grown in recent weeks, and that both developments are linked to the increase in COVID-19 instances.

Even without federal pandemic funding, Southwest said last month that it hoped to remain profitable in the third and fourth quarters, but it warned that growing viral cases could change those predictions.