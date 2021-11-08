Southwest Airlines reports a white woman flying with her biracial daughter to the police.

After a flight attendant called the cops on her while she was flying with her mixed kid, a mom from California wants Southwest Airlines to be held accountable.

On October 22, Mary MacCarthy, a white woman, was going to Denver with her 10-year-old daughter Moira after her brother died unexpectedly the night before.

MacCarthy, of Los Angeles, told CNN that flight attendants told her she couldn’t sit with her daughter on their connecting flight in San Jose because only middle seats were available. Other people, though, shifted seats so they could sit together, she claimed.

MacCarthy said she and her daughter were greeted by two police officers on the jetway when they arrived in Denver.

MacCarthy recorded the discussion with the airline official and the officers, and his daughter can be heard crying in the video.

The cops reassured MacCarthy that nothing was wrong, but that they were there “because my daughter and I were flagged for suspicious behavior, acting suspiciously before and during boarding.”

MacCarthy didn’t find out she was suspected of human trafficking until weeks later. “I received a call from the Denver Police Department’s human trafficking squad, informing me that they were investigating the event,” she stated.

MacCarthy has accused Southwest Airlines of racial profiling and has engaged an attorney to hold the airline responsible.

She also stated that the airline had been given “enough time” to contact her and apologize.

Refund and Apology

She reportedly requested a written apology, a complete refund on their trip tickets, and “extra compensation to account for the pain put on an innocent family, particularly on a grieving ten year-old Black daughter” in an email to the airline.

She said she hadn’t received anything more than “two brief automated responses” after more than two weeks.

“It’s past time for an apology,” MacCarthy continued.

Southwest Airlines said it was “disappointed” by MacCarthy’s account in a statement to CNN.

“We’re doing an internal review of the incident, and we’ll be reaching out to the Customer to address her concerns and apologize for her travel experience with us,” airline spokesperson Dan Landson said.

“Our employees go through extensive human trafficking training. Above all, Southwest Airlines takes pleasure in delivering a warm and friendly environment. This is a condensed version of the information.