Southwest Airlines Pilots’ Request for Injunction Against Vaccine Mandate is Denied by a Judge.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association’s (SWAPA) request for an injunction against a vaccine mandate that compels all personnel to get the injection by December 8 unless they are excused was denied by a Texas judge.

The case was dismissed on Tuesday by Chief District Judge Barbara MG Lynn due to a lack of subject matter jurisdiction. Lynn wrote in her 26-page decision that the court was “not convinced by SWAPA’s counsel’s argument.” “The Court also believes that Southwest’s action in promulgating the COVID Vaccine Policy is plausibly warranted by the CBA’s aim of protecting ‘the safety of air transportation, the efficiency of operation,’ and’safe and appropriate working conditions,'” according to the order.

The program was implemented in order to comply with President Joe Biden’s executive order, which mandates that all employers require COVID immunizations or conduct weekly testing.