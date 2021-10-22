Southwest Airlines has changed its stance and will not fire employees who have not been vaccinated.

Employees who do not comply with a government vaccine demand will not be fired, according to Southwest Airlines’ CEO.

“This is an evolving process working with the government in terms of what they expect,” Gary Kelly said on a call about the company’s third-quarter profits on Thursday. “We wanted our people to know that nobody is going to lose their job on December 9th if we’re not perfectly in compliance.”

“It’s a work in progress, and we’ll keep working hard in good faith to meet the executive order’s criteria. But, as I’ve already stated, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we won’t fire anyone who refuses to get vaccinated “He went on to say more.

“How we work through the folks who don’t get vaccinated, or don’t seek an accommodation,” Kelly said on Thursday, “we’re going to have to figure out, and we’re working with the government on that.”

Kelly’s comments were initially published by Insider on Thursday.

The company’s attitude on the vaccine obligation has shifted as a result of the comments.

Southwest Airlines announced earlier this month that employees must be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8 “or be granted for a religious, medical, or disability accommodation” to keep their jobs.

Southwest Airlines said in a statement on October 4 that it had finished a “thorough examination of President Biden’s COVID Action Plan and decided that the carrier’s contracts with the United States government demand full compliance with the federal vaccine requirement.”

Government contractors must ensure that their personnel get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the White House, “unless the employee is lawfully entitled to an accommodation.”

Following the announcement, federal contractors such as Amtrak, Union Pacific Corp., Boeing, Verizon, and a number of United States airlines announced they would comply.

Southwest Airlines has scrapped a plan to put employees on vacation after December 8 if they had asked for a vaccine exemption but hadn’t yet gotten one, according to CNBC. Employees whose exemption requests were still pending were advised they may work as long as they followed masking and social distancing measures.

The Dallas Morning News reported on Tuesday that American Airlines has stated that employees who file for vaccine exemptions would not be fired or suspended.

