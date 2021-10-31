Southwest Airlines has been threatened with a boycott after a pilot was said to have used the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Southwest Airlines has been threatened with a boycott after one of its pilots apparently uttered something over the plane’s public address system that conservatives mistook for an anti-Joe Biden chant.

According to an Associated Press reporter, the pilot signed off after greeting passengers on a flight from Houston to Albuquerque on Friday with the words “let’s go Brandon.” The word became a code meaning “F—- Joe Biden!” when a video of a crowd at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway went viral earlier this month. “You can hear the audience yelling, ‘Let’s go Brandon!” a journalist who was live on-air interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown mistookly assumed the crowd was chanting in support of the driver. After a few moments, it was clear that the audience was actually booing Biden.

According to the Associated Press, the incident sparked a flurry of memes and praise from Republican politicians and supporters of former President Donald Trump, who have used the phrase as a “G-rated substitute for its more profane three-word cousin.”

Last week, South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan wore a “Let’s Go Brandon” face mask to the Capitol, and Florida Rep. Bill Posey ended a House floor speech with the phrase. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas stood at the World Series with a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign. The press secretary for Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell posted a photo of the inscription on a construction sign in Virginia earlier this month.

Southwest has already faced backlash on social media, with some calling for the airline to be boycotted or reprimanded because of the pilot’s reported use of the slur.

On Sunday, TV writer and journalist Bryan Behar tweeted: "It's bad enough that Southwest doesn't give you a seat assignment. MAGA pilots denigrating passengers and promoting ethnic hostility in the cabin are not anything I need."

"Any passenger on that flight has standing to file a complaint with the FAA," Juliette Kayyem, a Harvard professor and CNN expert, said, pushing others to do likewise.