Southport’s’surf beach,’ spa, and four-star hotel are still in the works.

Sefton Council unveiled intentions to build a surf beach destination in Southport about a year ago.

A 250-meter stretch of beach with a large surf wave pool and a 360-degree boardwalk awaits residents and visitors alike.

‘Southport Cove’ would create waves ranging from nearly two metres for experienced surfers to under 0.5 metres for people who like ‘fun’ waves, thanks to “next generation” surf pool technology, according to those behind the idea.

Sefton Council and Go Surf have proposed a water-based spa, 4-star accommodation, restaurants and cafés, and indoor leisure facilities as part of their ambitious coastal development.

Non-swimmers will be able to appreciate the pool’s surroundings through manicured gardens.

When the massive project was unveiled in October 2020, residents of the town and people from other parts of the region had diverse reactions.

“An artificial beach right next to a natural beach that looks like a field?” said Lynn Walton, who was unimpressed by the proposals. You wouldn’t believe it if I told you.” “Is it April Fools Day already?” Michelle Hindle casually inquired. Others, on the other hand, were more upbeat.

“This would be incredible,” Louise Dale said.

“This is great, and I’m really excited,” Rebecca Kenny said. Southport has so much untapped potential; if we just let it, it might become a hub for Northern artists.” “Imagine what could be accomplished in Southport if everyone was a little more upbeat,” Lisa Volynchook said in response to critics.

“I’d like to see a little more communal spirit.”

When will Southport Cove be open to the public?

Sefton Council stated there are no updates today (Friday), while The Washington Newsday understands the scheme is still moving forward.

“Many people remember the much-loved open-air swimming bath on the beachfront next to Princes Park closing its doors to the public for the very last time in 1989,” said Cllr Marion Atkinson, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Skills, last year.

“This project will bring a viable facility back to the region, striking a balance between the memories of this well-loved previous attraction and a new, modern, family-oriented offer that will be distinctive to the area.”

The local council claims that Southport Cove will. “The summary has come to an end.”