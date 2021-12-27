Southport’s devastated ‘jewel’ Sea Bathing Lake brings back memories.

Southport used to be the focus of many people’s summer vacations, with visitors coming from all over the country to visit the seaside town.

The town’s open-air bathing baths, Southport’s Sea Bathing Lake, were a popular attraction, with people flocking to get a space in the pool on hot summer days.

Sefton Council dismantled the renowned outdoor bathing baths at Southport Beach in 1993 to make space for the Ocean Plaza development.

Many individuals have positive memories of the baths, which were a popular destination for families.

“The Sea Bathing Lake, Southport’s amazing recreational jewel,” stated Sidney Allinson.

“An afternoon plunge in the Sea Bathing Lake was just a half-hour stroll away for Sandgrounders back then, aside from cheap holidays abroad.”

“We used to spend several days during the vacations at the Sea Bathing Lake – it always appeared to be sunny and hot!” commented Stuart Isenberg.

During the summer, even Southport Technical College allowed students to spend a half-day at the pool.

“Unfortunately, most people now travel abroad for better weather, so an outdoor pool is unlikely to be commercially viable.”

“I spent all of my summers there,” Julie Brookes remarked. Diving under the boat in the middle was fantastic.” “Ah yes, I’m old enough to remember this location,” Steve Mitchell said. Those were the days when you could buy a season ticket during a school holiday.” “I used to attend in the ’80s when the place was crowded,” Andrew Johnson remarked. “I was there all the time, I adored it,” Pauline Hadfield Graham remarked. “We need this back, along with everything else we’ve lost in this town – the fairground, rides, zoo, and anything else Blackpool has taken from us!” exclaimed Amy Mckendrick. “Many good memories of when I used to spend the summer holidays there with my pals,” Wendy Aspin stated. “I used to have a season contract for school holidays,” Gail Bell explained. It cost around £10 at the time, which was a lot but not as much as paying every time.”