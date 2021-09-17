Southport’s annual Christmas light switch-on has been canceled.

This year’s Christmas lights switch-on will not take place in Southport.

Instead, resources will be concentrated on a month-long series of events that will help the town’s businesses, according to the Southport BID.

Every year, hundreds of people flock to the town center for the festival, which sees Lord Street closed to allow for the installation of a stage, a huge screen, fairground rides, and food booths.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there was no switch-on last year, but the 2019 celebration included pop musician Peter Andre and drew large crowds to the town center.

The schedule also included performances by local singers and pantomime companies.

Despite the fact that it draws big crowds, some business owners have expressed dissatisfaction with the events, in part owing to disagreements over which days of the week they should take place, as well as concerns about the events’ operating costs. The entire cost of the 2019 event was £45,000, with Andre earning £11,000 for his 20-minute performance.

Southport BID, which co-organizes and sponsors the event with Sefton Council, said it would instead host a larger series of activities that will benefit the businesses that contribute.

“The BID has very limited resources, especially in the post-Covid era as we strive to help companies and the town centre recover,” a spokesperson stated. The BID must guarantee that our local business community’s investment is put to the best possible use, yielding the best benefits for our businesses and the town.

“In order to stimulate continued involvement with the town, we are focussing our resources on a month-long Christmas programme that will encourage local people and visitors to visit Southport several times and stay for longer periods of time.

“This will provide customers far more effective opportunities to engage with our company than a one-time event could possibly provide. In addition to the new all-year-round lighting we recently erected, the BID is providing Christmas illumination across the town.”