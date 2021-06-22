Southport Pontins is hiring, with ‘excellent compensation’ on the table.

A number of jobs are available in Merseyside with one of the UK’s “most renowned” holiday businesses.

For its vacation resort in Southport, Pontins is looking to appoint a new manager, as well as bar tenders and other positions.

The positions come with reduced stays for employees and their families at any of the six Pontins parks across the country, in addition to “excellent pay.”

Employees can also get discounted rates at any of Britannia’s 60 hotels around the UK.

According to the company’s website, Pontins’ mission is to “give guests with an amazing trip with memories that last a lifetime.”

It goes on to claim that Pontins Southport is one of the largest holiday parks in the North West, with 770 units.

The following are the positions for which you can apply:

Britannia is looking for an Operations Manager to take over the “multi-complex unit’s” management.

According to the job posting, the chance has arisen as a result of Pontin’s “continued investment and growth.”

The holiday park features a shop, arcade, and children’s amusement activities, as well as a variety of on-site bars and restaurants.

“Previous experience managing a multi-complex unit with expertise of food and beverage, housekeeping, arcade, entertainment, and childrenâ€TMs recreational activities,” the ideal candidate will say.

This full-time position is also considered to require exceptional attention to detail and leadership abilities.

At the Shore Road holiday park, a “experienced” catering manager is needed to oversee the complete catering department.

The listing describes Pontins as an “exciting, fast-paced environment, ensuring that our holiday homes are presented to the highest quality to create the ‘home from home’ experience our guests have grown to expect”.

Part of the job includes “attracting and recruiting the very best team members” and ensuring staff are “consistently reviewed and motivated to achieve impeccable service”.

Management experience is essential, while a holiday park background is said to be desirable for this full-time role.

Britannia is currently hiring bar assistants and catering assistants for Pontins in Ainsdale.

Bar assistants are required to serve drinks to all guests, while catering assistants will serve food.

Both jobs should be conducted in a “professional and friendly manner”.

The roles, which are zero hour contracts,. Summary ends.