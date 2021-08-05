Southport is planning a gigantic new roller coaster with “amazing” coastline vistas.

Southport is constructing a massive new roller coaster with “amazing” views of the beach.

A large new roller coaster might be built in Merseyside, taking thrill seekers through twists and loops at speeds of up to 90 kilometres per hour.

Southport Pleasureland’s proposed new attraction, dubbed “Thunderbolt,” will be built along the shore of Marine Drive, creating a towering new icon visible for miles, according to Lancs Live.

Earlier this month, Norman Wallis, owner of Supreme Attractions and Southport Pleaseureland, submitted plans for a 35-meter-high observation wheel near the Marine Lake.

Temperatures are likely to rise as the August heatwave begins.

The most recent concept is to construct a new roller coaster that will transport passengers at speeds of up to 90 km/h through twists and loops.

The property is located on Marine Drive, along the ocean, and is not located in a Conservation Area or near any protected structures.

The ride is designed for a long, narrow site measuring 260m x 15m with a maximum height of 35m, requiring planning permission.

RAL Architects, a local firm, designed the blueprints.

They claimed in their submission, “The proposed area is an underdeveloped section of Southport Pleasureland and will provide a significant new attraction for the amusement park.”

“The location is within the Pleasureland complex, with fantastic views to the beach to the west and Pleasureland, the Marine Lake, and Southport town centre to the east.

“Having started in 1913, Pleasureland Amusement Park has a long history and a big assortment of amusement park rides.

“The ride will be supported by a white steel structure, with an orange track (to be confirmed).

“As befitting an entertainment park, the ride’s cars will be a rainbow of colors.

“The operation hours of the theme park shall be observed. The ride will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., with six new full-time employees required to provide ride operators and engineers.

“Since 1913, Pleasureland Amusement Park has played a significant role in enhancing Southport’s reputation and recreational offerings, attracting more visitors than any other leisure destination.

“This new attraction will add to Pleasureland’s offerings and enhance its reputation, bringing additional visitors to the area.

“It is,” says the narrator.

The summary has come to an end.

”