Southport is getting a gingerbread path and a Frozen Christmas grotto.

Southport is having a festive festival that includes a Gingerbread Trail, Santa’s Grotto, and a Frozen-themed grotto, among other things.

The Christmas attractions, hosted by Southport BID, are intended to encourage more people to visit the town during the holiday season.

At Marble Place, there will also be the UK’s first Digital Christmas Experience.

For 2021, the best Christmas events in and around Liverpool are listed here.

Here are some of the things that visitors to the town can do this holiday season:

Winter Wonderland in Digital Form

The UK’s first immersive digital Christmas experience is being held in Southport. Visitors will be transported to a Winter Wonderland, where they may participate in a variety of festive sensory activities and games.

Decorating a snowman, catching a snowflake, and splatting snowballs are all examples of this.

You can reserve a table for one to ten people here. For groups of 1 to 5, a gift of £6 is requested. For groups of 5-10 people, a gift of £10 is requested. Southport Lifeboat will receive all donations.

Santa’s Grotto is open from December 4 until December 23.

The Southport BID, in collaboration with Wayfarers Arcade and the Southport Lions Club, is putting on a fantastic Grotto experience for kids.

Santa and his helpers will be setting up shop inside Wayfarers Shopping Arcade on Lord Street in a festively decorated Christmas grotto. StarKidz will also be bringing some of their popular characters, as well as a gift for the kids.

For £5 per child, make a reservation here (includes present). Southport Lions Club will donate all donations to local charities.

Choose a date between December 4 and December 19.

Frozen Grotto (Frozen Grotto)

For a special Frozen experience, Anna and Elsa will be in Wayfarers.

The princesses and the elves of Arendelle will assist children in selecting a gift to take home.

Make a reservation here. Donation of £5 per kid (includes present). Southport Lions Club will donate all donations to local charities.

The dates are December 20 to 24.

Trail of the Gingerbread Family

There’s a Gingerbread Trail this Christmas, similar to the Nutcracker Trail that was in Southport last year.

A variety of gingerbread characters will be hidden across Southport for kids to find, including in the windows of businesses and restaurants throughout town.

People will be asked to write down their names, and you will be able to enter once you have collected all ten. “The summary has come to an end.”