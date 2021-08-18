Southport hospital executives respond to claims that the facility will close soon.

The Southport and Ormskirk Hospitals Trust has replied to reports that the hospitals are in danger of being closed or downsized.

Save Ormskirk and Southport Hospitals is a Facebook group that was started in May 2019 but has recently gained traction after hospital executives began talks with other trusts to protect critical services last month.

This Saturday (August 21) in Town Hall Gardens in Southport, the group will organize a public meeting to “stop the closure of Southport Hospital.”

The NHS Trust, on the other hand, has indicated unequivocally that the hospital will not close.

“There is just no truth whatsoever in this accusation, which is also demeaning to the more than 3,000 people who work here,” Trust Chair Neil Masom told The Washington Newsday.

“They have made significant progress in improving patient care over the last 18 months, with the Care Quality Commission recently reporting improvements in all areas assessed.

“The fact that this was accomplished in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic is a credit to the dedication of every member of staff.

“The Trust Board is focused on protecting local services for local people in whatever it does. That is why, through our Shaping Care Together program, we have been seeking employees and the public for their input on future-proofing NHS services for the past 12 months.

“However, we are confronted with certain pressing issues, particularly a dozen or more ‘fragile’ hospital services that we are unlikely to be able to continue delivering on our own. To keep them going, we’ll need the help of the rest of the NHS.

“As a result, the Trust Board and NHS England believe St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is best positioned to provide long-term support to our hospitals.

“We’re still talking about how we can make this happen.”

Damien Moore, the MP for Southport, echoed this sentiment, stating he was “disappointed and alarmed” to read of pamphlets and social media posts implying the hospitals’ closure.

Mr Moore also posted a letter from the trust’s chief executive, Trish Armstrong-Child, on his Facebook page.

“I can assure there are no ideas or plans to close Southport and Ormskirk hospitals in the future,” the letter adds.

Trish Armstrong-Child announced her departure from Southport and Ormskirk in July. “The summary has come to an end.”