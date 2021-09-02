Southport Food and Drink Festival 2021: Everything you need to know about this year’s event.

After being postponed owing to the pandemic last year, the Southport Food and Drink Festival is scheduled to return this weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the three-day festival, which takes place in Southport’s Victoria Park from September 3 to 5.

With free access, visitors can expect to enjoy a variety of meals ranging from crepes and gourmet burgers to spiral potatoes and various curries.

“The Southport Food & Drink Festival is finally back, and I know this will be music to everyone’s ears!” said Marion Atkinson, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Skills at Sefton Council.

“Our workers have worked tirelessly to ensure that thousands of guests have a safe and pleasurable weekend filled with the greatest food, drink, and entertainment.

“Foodies will adore the hand-picked selection of the region’s most enthusiastic producers, all of whom will be bringing their wares to the festival, including a wide range of gift ideas and delicacies to enjoy at home,” says the event’s website.

“A free Children’s Festival, featuring arts and crafts, magic acts, storytelling, and sports activities, will keep your little ones entertained.

“It’s going to be a terrific weekend, and we want as many people as possible to join in the fun,” says the organizer.

“The Southport Food & Drink Festival is one of our most famous events, and we are thrilled that we will be able to bring it back in 2021.”

Local bands and musicians will also be performing, allowing you to dance away all of the extra calories.

On Friday, the event will run from 2 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is plenty of parking.