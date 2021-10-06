Southern Baptist Church Leaders Give in to Public Pressure to Open Records in Sexual Abuse Cases.

According to the Associated Press, leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention decided Tuesday to officially disclose records so that investigators can look into how the church handled or mismanaged cases of sexual abuse during the last two decades.

The SBC, the country’s largest Protestant denomination, came under fire in 2019 after an investigation by the Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News revealed that hundreds of sex abuse allegations had surfaced in its churches, with some of those accused allowed to remain in the ranks. After multiple attempts to negotiate a solution failed and some board members left, the SBC’s Executive Committee decided 44-31 Tuesday to open the data legally, according to the Associated Press.

It was the committee’s third such vote in three weeks, overturning two earlier decisions to retain attorney-client privilege for the records. According to the Associated Press, waiving attorney-client privilege was deemed necessary in order to conduct a full and open investigation into the church’s response, or lack thereof, to the alleged abuse.

Proponents claimed the Executive Committee had no choice because it was ordered to waive privilege by the ultimate authority in Southern Baptist government: the church representatives, or messengers, who voted to authorize an investigation of the committee at the convention’s annual meeting in Nashville in June.

Opponents claimed that waiving privilege would be financially risky, citing legal advice that it may cause insurers to discontinue coverage for the convention’s businesses.

In opposition to the waiver, committee member Joe Knott of North Carolina remarked, “What we’re doing is about creating confusion.”

According to him, the messengers “voted to investigate sexual assault,” but not to “void our insurance.”

Mike Keahbone of Oklahoma, another committee member, maintained that the committee also had a “spiritual fiduciary duty.”

“We have victims who have been waiting for a tangible step toward recovery for a long time,” he remarked.

A task team will oversee the investigation, which will be carried out by Guidepost Solutions, an investigative agency.

Abuse survivors’ advocates hailed the decision.

“This is one little step forward, for which I am grateful, but it is only the beginning of a long journey ahead,” Jules Woodson, a supporter of individuals who have come forward with accounts, tweeted. This is a condensed version of the information.