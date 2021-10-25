South Korea’s leader promises to keep pushing for negotiations with North Korea.

Following Pyongyang’s restart of provocative weapons tests, South Korea’s president stated he will continue to work to achieve peace with North Korea through talks.

While launching a slew of new weaponry in recent weeks, North Korea has also lambasted Washington and Seoul for their “hostility” toward the country.

Experts believe North Korea’s actions imply that it wants its adversaries to relax economic sanctions and acknowledge it as a legitimate nuclear power.

President Moon Jae-in declared in his final policy speech to parliament that he will “make efforts to the end to assist construct a new order for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula via discussion and diplomacy.”

Mr. Moon, a proponent of more reconciliation with North Korea, used to shuttle between Pyongyang and Washington to try promote the two nations’ now-stalled nuclear dialogue.

For the second time, Nazanin Zaghari-husband Ratcliffe’s goes on hunger strike.

Following a breakdown in dialogue with Washington over sanctions in early 2019, Pyongyang turned a cold shoulder on Mr Moon.

Mr Moon complimented himself for laying the groundwork for a peace process on the Korean Peninsula by holding three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and assisting in the planning of the first-ever North Korea-US summit in 2018, which brought Mr Kim and then-President Donald Trump together.

Mr Moon, on the other hand, conceded that his effort for peace through dialogue is “incomplete.”

Mr Moon’s single five-year term ends in May, and he is not eligible to run for re-election under the legislation.

Mr Moon’s ruling liberal party’s presidential nominee has presented a North Korea policy that is identical to that of the current president.

According to polls, he is in a tight race with a probable conservative contender who will likely take a tougher stance on the North.