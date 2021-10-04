South Korea vetoes a bill that critics claim will allow the government to censor media outlets.

South Korea’s ruling party declared its intention to repeal a contentious “fake news” law, which critics claimed would limit press freedom and may be used to bury critical reporting.

The bill would have changed the country’s Act on Press Arbitration and Remedies to allow South Korean courts to award damages five times higher than the present penalty for news organizations that produce misleading reports “intentionally or grossly negligently.”

South Korea has a strong press industry, ranking higher than the United States on the Reporters Without Borders press freedom index. The country, on the other hand, has dealt with the proliferation of false information on the internet and in its publications.

The bill was proposed by South Korean President Moon Jae-liberal in’s party as part of an ongoing drive to combat misinformation, which has previously seen the liberal party adopt a number of regulations. However, critics felt the potential harm was exaggerated in this case.

Human Rights Watch said in a statement that “disproportionate sanctions such as large fines can have a substantial chilling impact on freedom of expression in South Korea, which is already hampered by criminal defamation laws that should be eliminated.”

Similarly, South Korea’s main opposition party described the proposed bill as “dictatorial,” claiming that Moon’s party may use it to stifle unfavorable media coverage.

The measure, according to Moon’s party, is intended to guarantee that media outlets take greater responsibility for verifying their claims in order to improve news quality and safeguard individuals from harm caused by inaccurate reporting.

Cho Kuk, a Moon loyalist and the country’s former Minister of Justice, resigned from office in 2019 after facing charges that his family business was involved in illegal operations and that he and his wife lied about their daughter’s academic achievements. Cho’s supporters and detractors each accused each other of circulating “false news” about the events in order to alter public opinion.

While the “fake news” measure may be off the table for the time being, Moon’s party has declared that they would not completely abandon it and will instead focus on creating a better version.

According to the party, they would form a joint group with opposition lawmakers to examine how to enhance the laws and look into measures to counteract the dissemination of misinformation online. This is a condensed version of the information.