South Korea sets a new high for new COVID cases, with the majority of them concentrated in Seoul.

According to the Associated Press, South Korea is experiencing a significant increase in COVID-19 instances, with the majority of cases being recorded in the country’s capital city.

On Wednesday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency recorded 4,116 new cases, with the majority of the infections occurring in Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area. In the last 24 hours, 35 people have died as a result of the virus, bringing the total death toll in the country to 3,363.

The country’s relaxing of social separation measures may be to blame for the rise in incidents. Despite the fact that 80.8 percent of the country’s population has been properly vaccinated, the bulk of those affected have been unvaccinated or have had their immunities deteriorate since the vaccine was introduced in February, according to Reuters.

Many of the patients admitted to hospitals or intensive care units are over 60 years old. The Ministry of Health and Welfare is now reviewing whether or not to re-enact measures to reduce the number of instances.

In a press conference, Health Ministry spokesman Son Youngrae remarked, “The spike in critical cases has been significantly more than what we had predicted.”

Officials are recommending booster shots in addition to any new measures. A increase in breakthrough cases has been documented among fully vaccinated older adults, according to Son. More hospital beds in Seoul have been designated for viral patients, according to orders.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the number of new coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 4,000 in a single day, as a Delta-driven spread continues to worry the country after it reduced social distance in recent weeks to help its economy.

An rise in hospitalizations has raised concerns about probable intensive care unit shortages.

The 586 patients in serious or critical condition set a new high as well.

As a virus wave spreads across Europe, cases are increasing in the United States ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and Austria went into a severe lockdown on Monday.

South Korean officials officially reopened schools on Monday, describing it as the first step toward restoring some pre-pandemic routine. Officials thought that by allowing larger social groups and extended indoor dining hours at restaurants, they might keep hospitalizations and deaths down even if the. This is a condensed version of the information.