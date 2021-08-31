South Korea passes legislation restricting Apple and Google’s control over app stores; the United States may follow next.

South Korea’s government has approved a measure that will allow software developers to avoid Apple and Google’s marketplace billing systems, which require sellers to pay up to 30% commission on every transaction.

It will become the first measure of its kind to be imposed by a country once South Korean President Moon Jae-in signs it. According to Reuters, the regulation permits app developers to choose their own payment processing solutions without risking delays in app evaluations or being removed from the app store, as has been the case in the past for companies that have deviated.

This bill could be the start of a global trend aimed at limiting the power of the two internet behemoths over their respective app stores. Earlier this month, a bipartisan group of US senators introduced legislation that is strikingly similar to the South Korean plan.

On August 11, Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee proposed a bill that would allow app developers to utilize their own payment processing systems. It would also prevent Apple and Google from retaliating against app developers who advertise their services on various markets at different pricing or under alternative terms.

While the bill’s proposal and victory in South Korea are good news for companies like Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, which filed antitrust lawsuits against Apple and Google after its app was removed from their marketplaces for attempting to divert payments away from their app stores, Apple and Google have condemned the move.

“We feel that as a result of this plan, user trust in App Store transactions would erode, resulting in fewer chances for the over 482,000 registered developers in Korea who have earned over KRW8.55 trillion with Apple to date,” Apple stated in a statement shared with Reuters.

Similar concerns were expressed by Google:

In a statement to Reuters, a Google spokeswoman said, “We’ll ponder on how to comply with this rule while preserving a paradigm that promotes a high-quality operating system and app store, and we’ll share more in the coming weeks.” “It costs us money to construct and maintain an operating system and app store, just as it costs developers money to build an app.”

Currently, the American. This is a condensed version of the information.