South Dakota paid the head of the agency $200,000.00 to settle an age discrimination complaint.

Noem summoned the state employee who ran the agency, that woman’s direct supervisor, and the state labor secretary to her office after learning that the Appraiser Certification Program, a South Dakota agency, wanted to deny an application filed by Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter to become a certified real estate appraiser.

Four months later, Kassidy Peters, who was also present at the meeting, was strangely authorized for certification. However, a week later, the labor secretary phoned the agency’s head, Sherry Bren, to demand her resignation, citing an age discrimination complaint Bren had filed against the department.

According to the Associated Press, the 70-year-old Bren ultimately departed the agency in March after receiving a $200,000 payment to withdraw the complaint. It’s unclear what happened at the July 27, 2020, meeting, and Noem declined requests from the Associated Press for comment.

“No surprise Americans’ trust in the media is at an all-time low because the Associated Press is denigrating the governor’s daughter in order to attack the governor politically,” spokesperson Ian Fury said.

Regardless of what was discussed, federal ethics experts who reviewed the series of events at the AP’s request concluded Noem’s choice to allow her daughter in the meeting created a conflict of interest.

According to Richard Painter, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School who served as the lead ethics counsel for former President George W. Bush, Noem should have recused herself from discussions about the agency while Peters was asking for the certification.

He described the situation as “obviously a conflict of interest and an abuse of power for the benefit of a family member.”

In 2016, Peters began working as a state-registered appraiser, which is an entry-level position. She gained the expertise she needed to apply for her own residential appraiser certification by working under the supervision of a certified appraiser. It’s not an easy task; applicants must demonstrate that they can conduct appraisals according to national standards, using 200 hours of classroom training and months of practice.

Certified home appraisers can start their own firms and earn more than $50,000 per year, while trainees can earn as little as $10 per hour.

Peters applied to become a qualified residential appraiser in September of this year.