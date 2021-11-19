South Dakota may use COVID funds for infrastructure just days after the Biden bill is signed into law.

According to the Associated Press, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem plans to use federal COVID-19 funds on state infrastructure projects that will improve sewage, broadband internet, drinking water, and emergency services.

Noem’s administration presented sections of its proposal to lawmakers on Thursday, who will decide how to spend the approximately $1 billion in relief funds.

President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law just days before the governor made his announcement. The massive bipartisan package, which is valued over $1 trillion, would support transportation, utilities, broadband internet access, water systems, and other projects.

According to CNBC, the money would be distributed over a five-year period.

During a signing session, Biden said, “So my message to the American people is this: America is moving again, and your life is going to change for the better.”

According to the Associated Press, Noem’s plan calls for the state to spend the $974.5 million in federal cash over the next five years. South Dakota’s cities and towns would receive an additional $275.5 million to use for projects covered by the American Rescue Plan, a broad pandemic relief package passed in March that provides federal aid to the unemployed, schools, state and local governments, businesses, and other entities in need of financial assistance.

Aaron Schiebe, Noem’s director of staff, told a parliamentary committee, “These need to be long-term investments, transformational things for our state.”

The majority of the money, more than $710 million, would go toward improving South Dakota’s water and sewage infrastructure. According to the Associated Press, the expansion of broadband internet, which has become a primary goal for Noem, would receive $50 million in funding.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

A $35 million tourism marketing initiative and a $37 million effort to improve emergency health services would also be funded.

Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, a Republican, said the unusual cash windfall has transformed the way lawmakers think about budgeting.

“This is simply overwhelming our system,” he explained. “The Legislature needs to learn more about funding today than it ever did before.” The dollar numbers aren’t set in stone. Congress is also considering modifying the funding parameters, which could result in the addition of new projects to the list. The legislature anticipates it. This is a condensed version of the information.