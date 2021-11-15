The Washington Newsday
South Dakota lawmakers are seeking subpoenas as part of an ongoing ethics investigation of Gov. Kristi Noem.

South Dakota senators moved Monday to subpoena a document and a former state employee at the core of a probe into whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her clout to assist her daughter get a real estate appraiser license.

The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee is investigating a meeting held by Noem at the governor’s mansion with her daughter Kassidy Peters and key decision-makers from a government agency that had denied Peters’ application for an upgrade to her appraiser certification just days before.

According to the Associated Press the governor of the Republican Party

