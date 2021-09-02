South Carolina proposes expanding I-26 with $360 million in COVID relief funds.

The state of South Carolina has proposed allocating $360 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to the expansion of Interstate 26 between Charleston and Columbia.

The state General Assembly has around $2.5 billion in federal relief monies to spend, and Governor Henry McMaster has requested that $360 million be allocated to expediting the I-26 construction project. The investment, according to South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall, could shorten the project’s timeframe by six years and save money on construction costs.

Accelerate SC, a committee comprising of government and business leaders put together by the governor, made a similar suggestion last week for $170 million in COVID relief monies to be placed toward extending I-26.

McMaster joined state transportation officials and business executives south of Columbia at an eastern exit off the busy highway, urging legislators to expedite the expansion of one of South Carolina’s most economically vital corridors, as the state has become the nation’s tenth-fastest expanding.

“There will be a lot more travel and traffic as a result of that,” Hall added. “And, as a result, traffic congestion when the infrastructure fails to keep up with the growth.”

In a special session later this month, the General Assembly will likely decide how to spend the $2.5 billion. The money might be used for a variety of purposes, including improving water and sewer systems, increasing broadband, and replacing lost pandemic revenue.

The Department of Transportation had intended to extend the almost 70-mile (113-kilometer) route in stages through the end of the decade, starting with adding a third lane to stretches at both ends before moving on to the center section.

Officials say that if money is increased, the agency will be able to award contracts for the majority of the widening work in the next three to four years.

Traffic congestion, delays, and accidents are common along the section of highway that connects two of the state’s main cities via rural areas. Approximately 66,000 cars pass through the corridor each day, as beachgoers and other motorists mix with the 15,000 trucks that travel to and from the bustling Port of Charleston.

Modernizing I-26 will help the state stay competitive by lengthening entry and exit ramps and providing better interchanges and signs.