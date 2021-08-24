South Carolina is the latest state to be sued for prohibiting students from wearing masks in school.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a federal lawsuit in South Carolina, alleging that a statutory ban on requiring face masks in schools excludes disabled and other vulnerable pupils from public schools. South Carolina is the next state to join Texas and Florida in a legal dispute over the legality of school mask laws.

The current lawsuit claims that prohibiting masks from being worn in schools puts students with underlying health disorders or disabilities at danger of being seriously ill from COVID-19.

South Carolina lawmakers inserted a provision into the state’s general budget in June that prohibits school districts from using state funds to enforce mask regulations. Some districts have rejected the requirement, citing staff and student safety as a reason.

According to Susan Mizner, head of the ACLU’s Disability Rights Project, “by making schools a dangerous place for these youngsters with disabilities, they are essentially forcing their parents to choose between their child’s education and their child’s health.” “As a result, they will be denied access to public education.”

The plaintiffs claim that the ban on mask mandates is a breach of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.

Public schools are prohibited under the ADA and the Rehabilitation Act from excluding or segregating students with disabilities from their peers. Schools must also make reasonable accommodations to allow students with disabilities to fully participate.

Providing a remote option for students with disabilities or medical concerns, according to Mizner, is not a good option. She claims that limiting medically fragile and disabled kids to a remote-only education denies them equitable chance.

“We know from this last year that a remote education is not an equal education to an in-person education for many, many, many students,” she said. “By doing so, they would be denied equitable access to their education.”

The complaint names Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, the Attorney General, and the Superintendent of Schools as defendants, and wants to overturn the law prohibiting mask mandates.

Amanda McDougald Scott, one of the lawsuit’s nine named plaintiffs, has a 5-year-old asthmatic son who is too young to be vaccinated. The family was informed that online learning was currently unavailable. This is a condensed version of the information.