South Africa’s Police Crisis Deepens as Minister Acknowledges Gangs’ Dominance

The South African police force is embroiled in a bitter internal struggle, with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu acknowledging the failure to tackle the country’s increasingly powerful gang syndicates. His admission has raised alarm among citizens, who are grappling with rising violence and a system that appears to be losing the war on crime.

The Mchunu-Mkhwanazi Feud

In an unprecedented statement, Minister Mchunu conceded that gangs have effectively become “states within a state,” wielding greater influence and resources than the police tasked with combating them. This revelation, which has sent shockwaves through the South African government, comes amid explosive accusations from top police officials, particularly from Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of the KwaZulu-Natal Police.

The roots of the tension trace back to the controversial disbandment of the “Political Killings Task Team,” a unit that had been investigating high-profile political assassinations. Mkhwanazi claims that the dissolution of this unit was part of a concerted effort to shield political figures allegedly connected to criminal organizations. The standoff has become public, with both Mchunu and Mkhwanazi accusing each other of undermining the fight against organized crime.

In a shocking revelation, Mkhwanazi presented what he claimed were WhatsApp messages showing coordination between the Minister’s associates and notorious gang leaders. He painted a grim picture of a police force at war not only with criminals but also with its own leadership. “We are fighting the enemy outside, but the bigger enemy is inside,” Mkhwanazi declared.

For his part, Minister Mchunu has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them “wild and baseless.” He explained the closure of the specialized unit as a result of “budget inefficiencies,” while his acknowledgment of the state’s inability to defeat gangs has been viewed as a preemptive move to control the public narrative surrounding the crisis.

The Impact on South Africa’s Public Safety

The infighting among top officials has had dire consequences for ordinary South Africans. The murder rate in the country remains one of the highest globally, with 84 people killed every day. Extortion gangs known as the “Construction Mafia” have halted multi-billion Rand infrastructure projects in cities like Cape Town and Durban, paralyzing vital economic activities.

Amid these crises, many citizens feel abandoned. One Johannesburg radio caller expressed frustration, asking, “If the Minister of Police says they cannot defeat gangs, then who will? We are on our own.” This sentiment echoes throughout the nation, where trust in law enforcement has eroded amid a backdrop of rising crime.

The ongoing conflict has drawn attention from civil society and religious groups. The Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference has praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for launching an inquiry into the allegations of police sabotage, calling it a “step in the right direction.” However, with local elections scheduled for 2026, the ruling ANC party is under increasing pressure to address the escalating security crisis.

Political analysts are divided over what comes next. Marianne Thamm, an expert on South African politics, suggests that the country faces a “Rubicon moment.” “Either the state cleans house, or the gangs take over the house completely,” she warned. As it stands, the gangs appear to be winning the battle for control.