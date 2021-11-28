South Africa’s Omicron Discovery and Transparency, according to Antony Blinken, is a “Model for the World.”

South Africa’s efforts to promptly detect and notify the world about the novel Omicron type were praised by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken said he appreciates the South African government’s transparency in providing news about the new COVID variation during a Saturday chat with Naledi Pandor, the country’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

“Secretary Blinken congratulated South African scientists for quickly identifying the Omicron variation, as well as the South African government’s honesty in sharing this knowledge, which should serve as a model for the rest of the globe,” the State Department said in a statement.

The Omicron variation was initially discovered in South Africa and was designated as a virus strain of “concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

After reports of cases in various areas of the world, more than a dozen countries announced temporary travel restrictions on South Africa and seven other countries in the region on Saturday.

On Saturday, the South African foreign ministry condemned the measure, criticizing their hasty decision to block travel rather than taking a wait-and-see attitude.

The WHO urged “global leaders not to respond in a knee-jerk manner and warned against imposing travel restrictions,” according to the foreign ministry.

“South Africa is being punished for its sophisticated genomic sequencing and capacity to discover novel variations faster with the current wave of visa bans. Excellent science should be praised rather than chastised “According to the ministry’s statement, “In managing the COVID-19 pandemic, the global society need teamwork and partnerships.” South Africa’s COVID guidelines, which include “accelerated” vaccines and prohibiting COVID patients from leaving the country, should provide “comfort” to other countries, according to the ministry.

Furthermore, the South African foreign minister emphasized the economic consequences of travel restrictions.

“We must keep in mind that this pandemic necessitates teamwork and knowledge sharing. The harm that these limitations are causing to families, the travel and tourist industries, and businesses is our immediate concern “In a statement, Pandor added.

According to The Guardian, South Africa’s health minister, Joe Phaahla, slammed travel restrictions on Friday, calling them a “draconian reaction.”

“Countries’ reactions to impose travel bans are absolutely contrary to the World Health Organization’s norms and regulations,” the. This is a condensed version of the information.