South Africa is going to be added to the UK’s travel blacklist.

Following the identification of a new strain, South Africa is expected to be added to the UK’s travel blacklist soon.

Scientists are concerned about a new coronavirus variation discovered in South Africa because of its high number of mutations and quick spread among young people in Gauteng, the country’s most populous region, according to health minister Joe Phaahla.

As the coronavirus spreads, many new varieties, including ones with potentially dangerous mutations, die out.

Scientists keep an eye out for alterations that could make the virus more transmissible or fatal, but determining whether new varieties will have an impact on public health can take a long time.

Mr Phaahla stated in an online news briefing that the number of new illnesses in South Africa has risen dramatically.

“There has been more of an exponential spike over the previous four or five days,” he said.

South African scientists are attempting to identify what percentage of new cases are due to the new strain.

The novel variety, currently classified as B.1.1.529, has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong in South African travelers, he said.

On Friday, the World Health Organization’s technical working group will analyze the new variety and determine whether or not to name it after the Greek letter.

According to Tulio de Oliveira of the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa, who has followed the spread of the Delta variant across the country, the new variant has a “constellation” of novel mutations.

Mr de Oliveira stated that the “very high number of mutations is a concern for expected immune evasion and transmissibility.”

“This new version has a lot more mutations,” he said, citing more than 30 changes in the spike protein, which impacts transmissibility.

“We can tell that the variation has the potential to spread quickly. In the coming days and weeks, we anticipate to see more pressure on the healthcare system.” The version is being studied by a group of experts from seven South African universities, according to Mr de Oliveira.

He stated they had 100 complete genomes of it and anticipate to have many more in the coming days.

