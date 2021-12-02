Sotrovimab, a new medicine that reduces the chance of death by nearly 80%, could be used to treat Omicron.

UK regulators have approved a pharmacological treatment that, according to the producers, acts against the new Omicron form of Covid-19.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSKXevudy )’s (sotrovimab) has been shown to reduce hospital admission and death by 79 percent in individuals who are at risk.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has approved the monoclonal antibody for persons with mild to moderate Covid-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease.

Preclinical research shows the medicine “retains activity against critical mutations of the novel Omicron Sars-CoV-2 strain,” according to GSK and Vir Biotechnology.

Around 100,000 doses of the medicine have been ordered by the UK government.

“Sotrovimab was purposefully created with a mutating virus in mind,” said George Scangos, CEO of Vir.

“We sought to attack both the existing Sars-CoV-2 virus and future variations that we thought would be unavoidable by targeting a highly conserved area of the spike protein that is less likely to evolve.”

“As indicated by preclinical data, this notion has been proven time and time again, with its ongoing capacity to retain activity against all studied variations of concern and interest to date, including critical mutations observed in Omicron.”

“We are certain that this favorable trend will continue, and we are working quickly to confirm its effectiveness against the entire Omicron combo sequence.”

Following Ronapreve, this is the second monoclonal antibody treatment to be authorized by the MHRA.

The medicine binds to the spike protein on the exterior of the Covid-19 virus, according to the organization.

As a result, the virus is unable to connect to and penetrate human cells, preventing it from replicating in the body.

The medicine is most effective when administered during the early stages of infection, according to clinical trial data.

As a result, the MHRA recommended that it be taken as soon as feasible, preferably within five days after the onset of symptoms.

The medication has been approved for persons with mild to moderate Covid-19 infection and at least one risk factor for severe disease.

Obesity, being over 60, diabetes, and heart disease are all examples.

Xevudy is given as an intravenous infusion.