Sophie talks about the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh.

In the midst of a turbulent year for the royal family, the Countess of Wessex has pondered on the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Sophie also explored the persistent prevalence of rape and sexual assault as weapons of war in global conflicts, as well as the need of raising awareness and assisting survivors, in an interview with BBC Radio 5’s Naga Munchetty.

Following Philip’s death, the 55-year-old observed how tough it was to grieve in public.

“It’s only when you start doing the typical things you would have done with them and suddenly realize they aren’t there that you have a ‘Oh my goodness’ moment,” the countess told the BBC.

Sophie had already spoken about the “horror” of Philip’s death on April 9, which generated outpourings of sadness from all over the world.

“It’s such a shock, yet you know it’s going to happen,” she had added, “but when it does, it’s just this big, massive hole.”

Following tensions earlier this year in the aftermath of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise interview with Oprah Winfrey, the countess told The Telegraph Magazine earlier this month that the royals are “still a family no matter what happens.”

Sophie also revealed in January that hearing the stories of sexual violence survivors had taken her to “some very dark places” while working to raise awareness about their predicament.

On International Women’s Day in 2019, the countess made a public commitment to support the UK’s work in aiding victims of rape, sexual assault, and exploitation in war.

Sophie stated sexual violence in the home or during conflicts is likely to have “risen substantially” during the pandemic in a speech at a virtual UN gathering for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict in June 2020.

In a BBC interview recorded earlier this week at St James’s Palace ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict on June, she reaffirmed her commitment to championing the Women, Peace and Security agenda and the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative. (This is a brief piece.)