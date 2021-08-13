Sophie Sandiford, star of Gogglebox, flaunts her brother Pete’s ‘new trim.’

Sophie Sandiford of Gogglebox has unveiled her brother Pete’s amusing new haircut.

The Blackpool siblings are enjoying their summer break before the start of series 18 of Gogglebox.

Despite the lack of an official release date, cast members have indicated that filming would begin in September 2021.

After destroying a £160 box, a Hermes driver spoils Mum’s birthday.

In the interim, Pete and Sophie have been entertaining fans with their summer shenanigans.

Sophie shared a selfie of herself and Pete joking about with Sophie’s hair over Pete’s head, completely changing his appearance, according to BirminghamLive.

With a laughing emoji, she commented, “@sandifordpete new trim.”

Instagram

Gogglebox fans were quick to react, with some even asking if Pete’s new wig will make a cameo at his wedding.

He startled fans when he announced he was engaged to girlfriend Paige Yeomans at the start of the previous season.

It’s unclear whether the couple is now married or have welcomed their child into the world.

“Is he practicing his wedding hairdo?” one fan wondered.

“Nice for the wedding,” said a second.

“It fits you Pete!” said a third.