Sophie Sandiford of Gogglebox delights fans after revealing a personal update.

Sophie lost her job as a window dresser at Debenhams in 2020 when the department shop went into administration.

She shared a photo of herself and coworkers dressed in their uniforms on social media at the time.

“We might be going, but we are going with a smile #debenhams,” she said in the post.

Sophie, on the other hand, declared her new career path early this year.

On Gogglebox, she told her younger brother Pete that she was studying to be a florist.

Sophie informed on tonight’s Gogglebox that she had passed her floristry exams, seven months after her declaration.

Peter, who was dressed in a cap and gown, mocked her, saying she didn’t have a degree.

Sophie, on the other hand, replied to her brother, claiming she had earned a qualification and would be receiving a certificate in the mail soon.

Sophie’s feat was hailed by fans on Twitter.

“Yes, Sophie!” Rachel tweeted. I wholeheartedly endorse purchasing a cap and gown in order to pass your floristry exam, or any exam for that matter.”

“Well congrats on graduating @PeteandSophie,” Carl said.

“That cap and gown suit Sophie,” Mike wrote.