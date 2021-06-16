Sophie is a fan of Line of Duty and claims to have figured out who H is.

The Countess of Wessex has expressed her love for the hit programme Line Of Duty, revealing that she identified who the enigmatic H was before it was revealed in the series finale.

DSU Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle, was uncovered as the corrupt police officer at the center of a criminal plot at the end of the hit BBC series.

Sophie claims she figured out the bombshell ahead of time in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty.

“I was pretty disappointed in myself for guessing it,” she remarked. Yes, because I was… ‘It can’t be, it can’t be him, yet it has to be,’ I kept thinking. There is no other option. It couldn’t possibly be anyone else.’

“I mean, it wasn’t long before the end,” says the narrator. But I believe it was long enough.”

Sophie mistook the show for Call Of Duty, the popular computer game, and said, “I am so horrible!”

I’m terrible at remembering names of anything, whether it’s novels, television shows, movies, or anything else. ‘Ooh, you know the one with what’s his name?’ I’ll say.

“I’m terrible at it. I’d never seen it before, but I started watching the first episode and was immediately hooked.”

Fans and critics were split on the announcement in the series’ last episode, which aired last month, with some feeling let down and others applauding the decision to avoid a more dramatic end.

According to the BBC, the episode was watched by an average of 12.8 million viewers, with a 56.2 percent share of overnight viewing data, making it the most watched drama episode in 20 years.

Martin Compston, who plays Steve Arnott, revealed that he, Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings), Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming), and Mercurio had promised to get “AC12million” tattoos if the show reached the milestone, referring to the programme’s crime-fighting AC-12 team.