Sophie insists that no matter what happens, the royals are still a family.

Following tensions earlier this year following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise interview, the Countess of Wessex claimed the royals are “still a family no matter what happens.”

Since Harry and Meghan’s departure to California, Sophie and her husband, the Earl of Wessex, the Queen’s youngest child, have claimed they are “flattered” to be taking on a more prominent position in a slimmed-down monarchy.

Sophie revealed she had a “lengthy talk” with Harry after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April in an interview with The Telegraph Magazine.

It was Harry’s first trip back to the UK since resigning as a senior working royal to pursue a new life of personal and financial independence in the United States with Meghan and their son Archie.

His visit to honor Philip came just weeks after the Sussexes gave a scathing interview to Oprah Winfrey in which they accused the royal family of racism and the institution of failing to support the suicidal duchess.

Sophie told The Telegraph Magazine, “We are still a family no matter what happened, we always will be,” in the Wessexes’ first public comments since the funeral.

“We’ve plodded along doing what we’re doing, hopefully doing it well,” she added of their more prominent role in the monarchy. Then there’s a brief pause, and things have changed slightly.

“Of course, the media is on the lookout for somebody to fill the alleged void.”

“If people want to pay more attention to what we’re doing, that’s great,” she continued.

As the couple committed to continue Philip’s work through the Duke of Edinburgh award, she stated her children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, “still keep expecting to see grandpa arrive in his green Land Rover.”

Since her husband’s death, the Queen has been “staying busy,” according to the couple, with Edward telling the magazine, “The work is not something you can walk away from, it simply keeps going endlessly.”

Sophie claimed Philip's burial was "done beautifully," and that the event was kept to a "bare minimum."