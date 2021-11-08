Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform a 24-hour kitchen disco in support of Children In Need.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will try a 24-hour dancing marathon to raise money for BBC Children In Need.

The challenge will follow the singer’s Kitchen Discos, in which she invited people to sing and dance in their own kitchens while livestreaming from her house with her family during lockdown.

She has also hosted multiple Kitchen Disco programmes on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds since May of last year.

From 9.25 a.m. on November 16 to 9.25 a.m. on November 17, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will attempt to dance in her Kitchen Disco Danceathon.

Throughout the 24-hour fundraising event at the BBC Radio Theatre in London, she will be joined in person and through videolink by a slew of star guests, including Radio 2 presenters.

On BBC Radio 2, the singer announced the challenge, saying, “I love to dance, I love to Kitchen Disco, but can I stay going for a whole 24 hours?” I’m confident I can do it for BBC Children In Need… with the help of Radio 2’s wonderful listeners!” “Sophie’s Kitchen Disco has elevated everyone and spread so much joy over the previous 18 months, so what better way to keep the nation delighted than with an extended Kitchen Disco Danceathon for BBC Children In Need 2021?” said Helen Thomas, head of BBC Radio 2. I’m incredibly proud of Radio 2’s ten-year collaboration with the charity, which has raised over £50.2 million.” Throughout the day, there will be continuous updates on Radio 2, and viewers can watch it live on the Red Button and BBC iPlayer.

Through www.bbc.co.uk/sophie, audiences may donate through text, send their own notes of support, and donate online.

The funds raised will be used to help children and young people in the UK who are facing a variety of challenges.

"The past 18 months have been tremendously tough and have regrettably made the lives of children and young people experiencing disadvantage that much worse," said Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children In Need. We want to make sure that no child feels alone and that every child has the resources they need to succeed, so we are thrilled that Sophie has agreed to participate."