Sophie, Countess of Wessex, breaks down in tears during a live radio interview, speaking of the royal family’s “giant-sized emptiness” following Philip’s death.

Sophie believes the grieving process will take longer as a result of the epidemic since painful memories of Philip will not be prompted by the “typical” activities he would have done with his family, which are now constrained by the Covid regulations.

During an interview for Naga Munchetty’s BBC Radio 5 Live broadcast, the Queen’s daughter-in-law became tearful as she recalled a happy recollection of the duke. She was asked if she wanted to continue, but she claimed she was alright.

The countess was also asked about Everyone’s Invited, a website where survivors of sexual assault share their tales, and her work assisting victims of rape and sexual assault in conflict.

“They’ve been able to say something, and actually stating what happened to you is the first step,” she said. “I would hope that this leads on to additional conversations about how to deal with it, what more can you do, and hopefully the door is open now.”

Sophie said of the Duke, “Well, he’s left a giant-sized hole in our life.” Unfortunately, the pandemic has skewed things in the sense that we are unable to spend as much time with the Queen as we would like.

“We’ve tried, but it’s still not easy,” says the narrator. And, because the usual way of things hasn’t yet returned, we’re not necessarily doing things with him that we would normally do.

“As a result, I believe the entire grieving process will take a lot longer for us. It’s possible that many more families are in the same boat. Because if you don’t live with someone 24/7, the immediate loss isn’t felt the same way it would be if they were there with you all the time.”

"It's only when you're doing the typical things you'd do with them that you suddenly realize that," the countess said.