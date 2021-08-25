Sophie and Pete’s latest update on Gogglebox has fans asking the same question.

After Sophie Sandiford’s newest social media update, Gogglebox viewers were all asking the same question.

The Channel 4 show’s star shared a rare Instagram snapshot of herself and her brother Pete.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the couple from Blackpool have established themselves as fan favourites with their comments on the nation’s most popular TV programmes – and the photo shows them playing around as Sophie used her hair to give Pete a new look.

“@sandifordpete fresh trim,” the message said.

Pete and his fiancée Paige Yeoman announced their pregnancy in April.

Fans flocked to the comments section, expecting for a personal update from Pete on whether or not he had yet become a father.

“Is Pete a daddy yet?” one user wondered.

“Is he a daddy and husband yet lol,” said another.

“Yay hey guys, is he a dad yet?” a third inquired.

“Missed you two,” said a fourth. “Has the baby arrived yet?”

Gogglebox’s new season will premiere in September.