Son Heung-min accuses Liverpool of being ‘horrible’ before of their match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur has named Liverpool as one of his favorite teams to watch ahead of their Premier League match on Sunday.

Spurs will host Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what is expected to be one of only four Premier League games this weekend.

Tottenham are currently in seventh place with 25 points, however due to Covid-19, they have played three fewer games than all but one of the teams above them.

Spurs have yet to find their feet since Antonio Conte took over as manager, but Son wants his teammates to make it as difficult as possible for Liverpool, whom he confesses he admires.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the South Korean international said, “Liverpool are a really, really powerful team, and when I watch their games, I really enjoy them because the way they play is incredibly entertaining to watch as a football fan.”

“So it’s going to be a huge, huge game, and it means a lot to us as well.”

“I don’t want them to think they can come here and easily score three points.” I don’t want to hand them a three-point lead.

“Because it’s our home, I’d like to remove the three points from them.”

“On Sunday, I want to make it a dreadful afternoon… ‘Come to London, it’ll be a tough game,’ we say… that’s our goal.” Harry Kane, Son’s strike partner, had his future uncertain in the summer.

Manchester City showed a lot of interest in the England captain, but he eventually decided to stay put.

Kane has only scored once in the Premier League this season, but Son believes he will score more.

“It’s so much fun to watch Harry, and playing together is a dream,” Son added.

“Obviously, he didn’t score as many goals as he did last season, but his contribution to the squad is commendable, and the goal will come.”

“As a striker, when you have a spell like this, the ball goes everywhere, you have a chance, a defender gets a touch, and you miss the.”

