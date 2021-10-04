Son escapes the hotel quarantine to see his dying father.

A £10,000 fine will not be imposed on a son who left his quarantine hotel to be with his dying father.

Bob Fiddaman traveled into Birmingham Airport from Panama after his sister informed him that their 86-year-old father was severely ill and “wasn’t going to pull through.”

After asking with staff workers to allow him to leave temporarily to see his father, he was told that obtaining permission could take hours, so he simply walked out, according to Birmingham Live.

Mr Fiddaman arrived in time to see his father before he died the next day.

Officers from West Midlands Police paid him a visit when he returned to the hotel. They assured him, however, that he would not face a fine or any other consequences.

“Anyone in my position would have done precisely the same,” Mr Fiddaman, 56, added.

“I’d had enough of hearing the word ‘but…’

There should be no ifs ands or buts.

“I wanted to say my final goodbyes to my father, who was dying. I’m a human being, and I need to be with my family, which isn’t going to happen.”

Mr Fiddaman’s nightmare began on September 27 when he received a phone from his sister informing him that his father, Douglas, from Alcester, who had prostate cancer two years ago, was extremely unwell and unlikely to ‘get through.’

He took a PCR test right away, booked a flight from Panama to Birmingham Airport, and paid £2,270 for a quarantine hotel.

He was transported to St John’s Hotel in Solihull when he arrived on September 30 and requested security if he might see his father.

He claimed to have produced documentation such as a letter from his father’s South Warwickshire hospital listing his symptoms, which included failed kidneys, a heart attack, probable blood clots, and prostate cancer.

Mr Fiddaman was then instructed to give additional information, which he did, but claims he was then told that a decision on whether or not to allow him depart may take up to four hours.

He was also told that he would only be let out for four hours in any case, prompting him to inquire, “Are you expecting me to guess?”

