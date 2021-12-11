Something wasn’t right with her son, who ‘cries all the time.’

Following treatment at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, a youngster who fainted while on vacation due to a rare hip ailment can now run around and play like a “normal” boy.

Anna Williams, Charlie’s mother, told The Washington Newsday that her son Charlie had been suffering from leg aches that had worsened to the point that he fainted while on vacation.

However, Anna is overjoyed that Charlie, now six, can run about and play like a “regular little boy” following life-changing surgery at the children’s hospital.

Charlie’s problems began when he was three years old, when he began to have pains in his legs and knees.

Despite this, doctors who examined Charlie assumed he was suffering from ordinary developing aches that affect all youngsters his age.

“Being a parent, I sensed there was something more to do,” Anna, from Wigan, told The Washington Newsday. You’ll notice when your child is always crying.

“For approximately two months, I went to the physicians four or five times a week, but they kept telling me it was just growing pains and nothing was wrong.”

“He later fell and damaged his leg, and he began walking with a limp, so I rushed him to the hospital for an x-ray.”

“They determined it was Perthes disease after three hours.” I questioned if it had only happened lately because I didn’t know what it was, but they claimed it had been going on since he was three.” Perthes disease occurs when the blood supply to the hip is momentarily cut off, causing the bone to weaken and deteriorate.

Because the condition had not been detected when Charlie was younger, Anna explained that physiotherapy would not be able to help him, therefore he was referred to Alder Hey for surgery.

“It had gotten so terrible at home that he required a wheelchair,” Anna continued.

“He was in such horrible shape that he couldn’t walk when we went on vacation.” He was walking on the beach when he collapsed and could no longer walk.

Charlie, too, underwent an operation at Alder Hey.