Something wasn’t right for the mother who saw her son’s “slight wobble.”

After feeling that something wasn’t quite right with her son, a mother received terrible news.

At the age of two and a half, Natalie Hayward’s son Theo Clennon was diagnosed with EMTR, a rare type of brain tumor.

The mother, who lives in Tarporley, Cheshire, claimed the first symptom she saw in her kid was a’slight wobble’ one morning.

Natalie claimed he was a happy toddler before the diagnosis, but something wasn’t quite right, according to Cheshire Live.

“At two years old, Theo was a happy, thriving child who went to a conventional nursery and was always active,” she said.

“I was concerned something wasn’t quite right when he awoke with a small wobble.”

In 2016, Theo was diagnosed with a grade 4 brain tumor after a trip to the doctor and repeated visits to A&E.

“Because of its proximity to the brain stem, the outcome was palliative,” Natalia explained.

“I was astounded by the cancer’s rarity and lack of treatment options, but following a second opinion a few weeks later, my son underwent surgery at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where the wonderful surgeon Connor Mallucci conducted a thorough resection.

“I realize now that I had no idea how revolutionary the operation was at the time, which was probably a good thing.

“Resecting a tumor of that size from that part of the brain is rarely tried, and much less frequently successful.

“Looking back, I realize how difficult it is for a parent to fully process the situation. One minute, I was making the most of end-of-life care, planning days out, and scrambling to get family together, and the next, I was watching Theo deteriorate and undergo life-changing surgery all in one month.”

Theo, who is now seven years old, underwent intensive treatment in Oklahoma, including proton therapy, and is now one of only a few known ETMR long-term survivors in Europe.

There are roughly 20 post-treatment survivors globally, according to estimates.

Because of the harsh nature of Theo’s treatment for his grade 4 cancer, “The summary has come to an end.”