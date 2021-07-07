Someone with a salary of £68,000 per year is needed to transform Liverpool.

A job leading Liverpool mayor Joanne Anderson’s office is available, with a potential salary of more than £68,000.

In May, Mayor Anderson was re-elected after defeating independent candidate Stephen Yip in the municipal elections.

The council is presently advertising a vacancy for her head of office, which will close soon, a position that would put her at the center of critical choices that form our city.

According to a job posting on the council’s website, the position, which pays between £61,260 and £68,137, is ideal for someone with experience in a similar function because the holder will be involved in the city’s reaction to the devastating Caller Report.

“This is a fantastic chance for the right person to come and make a meaningful effect and a lasting change in Liverpool,” the statement stated. Following the Best Value inspection, we are in the process of implementing our Improvement Plan, and the post-holder will be critical in ensuring that the Mayor’s Office is represented in that massive body of work.

“Culture transformation is at the heart of our strategy, and you’ll be working with the team, as well as our staff and elected members, to help bring it about.

“This is a post that would be ideal for someone with experience running a political or senior leader’s office and outstanding operational management skills.”

Other qualifications required for the job include understanding mayor Anderson’s declared “triple lock” vow, which states that all measures must create social value, address the climate issue, and increase equality and diversity.

“You will have experience developing equality impact assessments to shape policy advice and inform decision making, and you will be committed to providing services that provide social value and environmental sustainability, with diversity, inclusion, and accessibility shaping all of our practices,” the statement continues.

On the council’s website, you can learn more about the position.