Someone has had enough of their Weetabix – workers are going on strike for four days over labor concerns.

In a dispute over wages and conditions, workers at two Weetabix facilities will go on strike for four days starting Monday.

Since September, Unite members at the cereal company’s Kettering and Corby facilities have been on strike every Tuesday and Wednesday.

The union argues that engineers’ salary, terms, and conditions are being lowered, calling it as another case of “fire and rehire,” which the firm rejects.

Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, there will be a strike.

“Weetabix is producing record profits,” Unite national secretary Sharon Graham said, “therefore there is no justification for these ‘fire and rehire’ attacks on our members’ pay and conditions.” They are just unable to swallow what is essentially a plate of corporate greed.

“Unite will not tolerate attacks on our members’ jobs, salary, or working conditions, and Weetabix should anticipate this conflict to escalate until the firing and rehire clause is removed.”

“For 90 years, we’ve maintained a strong and productive connection with our workers across Northamptonshire to establish a world-leading cereal manufacturing capability,” Stuart Branch, group people and IT director at Weetabix Food Company, said.

“We’re worried to see that our reputation is being tarnished in the name of Unite’s nationwide ‘fire and rehire’ campaign, which has nothing to do with the present Weetabix strike.”

“We have consistently told our engineering team and their union representatives that no one is at risk of being fired, and that jobs are available for everyone as a result of our continued investment in our UK plants.”

“We’re now discussing a request for compensation for a shift pattern modification with our team.

“We will not be paying for these adjustments because they are authorized under their existing contracts, as it would be unfair to our other employees.”

“We are incredibly proud of our 1,000-strong British workforce’s efforts, and we have offered two additional incentives to acknowledge their hard work during the pandemic over the previous year.”