Someone has been shooting seals, including a puppy, in a ‘unsettling’ series of attacks.

Authorities in New Zealand have described a wave of attacks against seals as “disturbing.”

Over the previous month, 19 seals have been discovered dead along a relatively short length of the coast on New Zealand’s South Island’s eastern side.

Wildlife officials discovered two “distressed” seal pups sitting with two of the dead carcasses in one case. “It’s possible their mothers were among the dead seals,” Phil Bradfield, operations manager for the Department Of Conservation’s (DOC) South Marlborough branch, said in a statement.

On November 5, the DOC first notified that seals were being killed at Half Moon Bay and Hau Point. The bodies of 11 adult seals had been discovered at the time.

Another eight seals, including one pup, have been discovered several hundred meters north of Half Moon Bay, according to an updated statement from the DOC.

The DOC conducted examinations on eight of the dead seals and discovered that they had been shot. Two other adults and the pup had necropsies performed, but the cause of death could not be determined.

The bodies of the remaining eight seals could not be examined because they were either too badly decomposed or because they were on breeding grounds where disturbing moms and their pups would have been too disruptive. The Department of Conservation, on the other hand, stated that the deaths of these animals were suspicious because they occurred so close together.

“Knowing that someone has purposefully shot and murdered at least eight fur seals is unsettling and terribly disappointing,” Bradfield added. “We’re hopeful that someone will come forward with information that will assist us in locating whoever is guilty for the senseless killing of at least eight seals.” After being hunted to extinction in the 18th and 19th centuries, there are an estimated 200,000 fur seals left in New Zealand.

In New Zealand, fur seals are now officially protected. The Department of Conservation is collaborating with the police to investigate the seal fatalities, and requests have been made for anyone with information to come forward.

"After the 2016 earthquake damaged parts of their habitat, seals have started re-establishing on the Kaikura shoreline," Bradfield said, referring to the magnitude-7.8 quake that generated a landslide that landed on the seal colony.