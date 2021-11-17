‘Someone blew me up,’ a taxi driver who escaped a terror attack told rescuers.

David Perry had picked up a passenger from Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park, who was later identified as terror suspect Emad Al Swealmeen.

Shortly before the car was engulfed in flames, the 45-year-old driver was seen stumbling from the smoldering vehicle on CCTV footage.

Suspicious packages were discovered at a home linked to an investigation into a terror attack.

Al Swealmeen brought the ‘Mother of Satan’ bomb – an improvised explosive device known as TATP – inside the automobile with him, according to Counter Terrorism Police.

Mr Perry was still inside the car when the homemade device exploded at the Crown Street hospital’s entrance.

Mr Perry ended up in the arms of brave security guard Darren Knowles, 50, who risked his own life to help him, according to Mirror Online.

Father of three children Darren took the frightened driver in his arms and escorted him to safety.

“Everyone is calling me a hero,” he told the Mirror on Wednesday. “At the end of the day, I was just doing my job.”

When the bomber struck at 10.59 a.m. on Remembrance Sunday, Darren was on duty at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

He was standing next to his car, which was parked only a few yards from the main door.

“It all happened in a flash,” Darren explained. I had just finished inflating my car’s tyre.

“I watched the cab drive up outside the main entrance, like they always do.”

“I heard a huge blast and assumed it was a technical issue in the taxi at first.” My first impression was that the engine had caught fire.

“But then I noticed the cab driver exiting.” ‘Someone has blown me up,’ he screamed, panicked.

“He was attempting to communicate with us by saying, ‘There is a passenger, there is a passenger.'”

“I was trying to ask him if he was still in there, and he said ‘he tried to blow me up, he tried to blow me up.’ David was completely disoriented and perplexed.” The driver was bleeding profusely from a wound on his left ear and a shrapnel damage in the back, according to Darren. “The summary has come to an end.”