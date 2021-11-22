Some workers at Phoenix Airport are on strike, which could result in hungry passengers during a busy travel week.

The Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s foodservice workers have gone on strike.

According to the Associated Press, a workers’ union started the strike on Monday. According to a press release sent by the union, the workers, who are members of Unite Here Local 11, are “demanding a new, comprehensive contract.” “Fair raises, reasonable health insurance, a company-paid retirement contribution, tip protections, and strong contract wording for equal opportunity and discrimination protection,” they demand. Since 2017, workers have apparently been negotiating with their employer, HMSHost, for a new contract. However, plans fell through, prompting an overwhelming vote by workers to go on strike during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

The walkout, according to local news station KTVK 3TV, affects the airport’s terminals three and four, and could result in changes that will be felt by hungry travelers. During the strike, an airport spokesman told the channel that they are working closely with concessionaires.

“In Sky Harbor’s terminals, HMSHost is one of several concessionaires. While HMSHost has informed the airport that they have a contingency plan in place, we will continue to work closely with all of our concessionaires to ensure that travelers receive the best possible service “According to the spokeswoman. “As always, our customer service representatives will be on hand at the terminals to answer queries and advise customers to available concessions,” says the company. The Phoenix airport’s major concessionaire, HMSHost, issued a statement criticizing the strike. “The choice of Unite Here Local 11 to strike only serves to harm the traveling public and the HMSHost associates who continue to work during this tough time,” company representatives said.

According to KTVK 3TV, the strike at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is anticipated to finish on November 29, although it could be extended indefinitely.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, HMSHost served about 45 million passengers each year.

Because HMS manages more than two dozen eateries and coffee shops, the strike will not affect flights, but it will affect hungry tourists. During the strike, the company claimed it will provide pre-packaged food and reduce its sit-down service offerings.

HMSHost claimed to have given significant income increases and perks, including a 90-day pay period.