Some women may have to travel over 500 miles for abortion appointments as a result of Texas’ new abortion ban.

Because of Texas’ new six-week abortion ban, some women may have to travel over 500 miles to obtain abortion care outside of the state.

According to statistics from the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research and policy organization, with the new prohibition in force, the average one-way driving distance to an abortion facility would climb from 12 miles to 248 miles.

According to Guttmacher’s calculations, a woman wanting an abortion would have to travel 496 miles to an out-of-state clinic and back in order to have the procedure—distances that would be compounded for women traveling to adjacent Louisiana, where a two-visit requirement exists.

Most abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy are now illegal in Texas, making it one of the toughest abortion laws in the country.

In 2018, 58 percent of patients seeking abortion services in the state were past the six-week mark when they called the clinic to inquire about an appointment.

According to an emergency application filed with the Supreme Court on Monday, the law would affect “at least 85 percent of Texas abortion patients (those who are six weeks pregnant or more) and likely forc[e]many abortion clinics to close,” implying that the number of people affected is even higher.

After the Supreme Court declined to rule on a motion to stop the prohibition, the statute took effect at midnight.

Although precedent prohibits states from prohibiting abortion before fetal viability, which is roughly 22 to 25 weeks, the Texas law poses a unique legal issue since it empowers private individuals, not state authorities, to sue abortion providers or anyone who “aides and abets” an abortion.

As a result, anyone opposed to abortion, regardless of whether they know the patient, can sue anyone for $10,000, from doctors to clinic workers to someone who helped pay for an abortion or drove a patient to a clinic.

According to the Texas Police Evaluation Project at the University of Texas at Austin, 43 percent of those seeking abortion treatment in the state had someone drive them to their appointment, and 57 percent had a friend or family member assist them in paying for the procedure.

