Some Sweet Facts You Should Know About National Candy Day

Every year on November 4, we commemorate National Candy Day, despite the fact that candy is always a part of our memories and lives.

Candy has always been a treat for anyone with a sweet tooth, whether it’s hard, chewy, fruit-flavored, melt-in-your-mouth, or gummy.

Though there are several accounts of the history of candy in the United States, some claim that candy first became popular in the West in the 18th century. It was brought to America from France and Britain in the 18th century. Only a few colonists were adept in sugar craft at the time, therefore these sweets were only available to a select few. However, by the 1830s, the Industrial Revolution was well underway, and confectionery was becoming increasingly popular.

Here are some fascinating confectionery facts.

1) Good & Plenty is thought to be the country’s oldest candy company. The chewy pink-and-white capsule-shaped licorice was initially created in Philadelphia in 1893.

2) The original candies had therapeutic properties! Sugar candy was prescribed by a pharmacist in the 18th century for chest diseases and stomach problems. According to Smithsonian Magazine, the apothecary would suspend disagreeable drugs in sugar for consumption, such as a mixture of plants that might not taste particularly good.

3) Milton Hershey introduced the Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar in 1900.

4) Jelly Belly served about 3 tons of jelly beans during Ronald Reagan’s 1981 inauguration. That’s because the president developed a fondness for jelly beans after quitting smoking with them.

5) In the United States, 600 million pounds of candy are sold each Halloween. Halloween, ironically, was not particularly about candy until the late 1940s. Trick-or-treating became common on a nationwide scale only after that. Even back then, sweets wasn’t the obvious choice for a treat.

6) According to Forbes, Reese’s Cups were the most popular Halloween candy in America in 2021. Though each state has its own favorite delicacy, Reese’s Cups topped the list, according to sales data from Candystore.com, a bulk candy shop. The top five are Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst, and Hot Tamales.